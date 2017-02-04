Best Activities In Los Angeles This Week – February 6

Valentine’s Day isn’t until next week, but Los Angeles is already starting to celebrate. A “Twisted Valentine” themed Mexican wrestling show, a Galentine’s Day night out, and a Love Day scavenger hunt are sprinkled throughout the week. Lovers of music will appreciate a special conversation with the head of an iconic record label, a heart pounding drum ensemble, and the laid back vibe of a reggae festival.

Monday, February 6



Sire Records 50th Anniversary Celebration

www.grammymuseum.org GRAMMY Museum800 W Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015 One of the world’s most influential record labels is getting a special celebration tonight at the GRAMMY Museum. Boasting legendary artists like the Ramones, Talking Heads, Madonna, Depeche Mode, and so many more, Sire Records has been home to some of the most iconic artists in modern history. Tonight the label’s co-founder and Chairman, Seymour Stein, will be joined by Billy Duffy of the Cult, director/producer Brett Ratner, and a few other special guests for an intimate conversation during this GRAMMY Week special event.

Tuesday, February 7



Kodo: DADAN 2017

www.laphil.com Walt Disney Concert Hall111 S Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(323) 850-2000 One of Japan’s best-known taiko drumming ensembles, “Kodo,” is coming to the Walt Disney Concert Hall for their first American tour of DADAN. Translated as “drumming men,” DADAN features only the men from the ensemble, exclusively using taiko drums and other forms of percussion. Through the ancient living art form of taiko, the men will display incredible raw athleticism and heart pounding beats. The performance is part of the LA Phil’s World Music Series, and is one night only.

Wednesday, February 8



Lucha VaVMOOM: Twisted Valentine

www.luchavavoom.com Mayan Theater1038 Hill St.Los Angeles, CA 90015(323) 663-0122 What do you get when you mix Mexican masked wrestling, comedy, and burlesque on the same stage? Lucha VaVOOM! Tonight and tomorrow, the live Lucha Libre show adds the spice of Valentine’s Day to their already electric show. Comedian Dan Harmon joins hosts Blaine Capatch and Jeff Davis for tonight’s over-the-top “Twisted Valentine” show, featuring incredible aerialists and dancers alongside electrifying Mexican wrestlers and more. Another performance takes place tomorrow.

Thursday, February 9



Grand Opening + Ice Cream Giveaway

www.jenis.com Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams540 Rose Ave.Venice Beach, CA 90291(310) 314-2024 Rose Avenue in Venice is getting a sweet new addition as Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens its doors. The Ohio-based shop uses carefully sourced whole ingredients, promotes environmental awareness, and has long been a part of the artisanal ice cream trend. To celebrate the grand opening, the shop’s namesake owner, Jeni Britton Bauer, is hosting a grand opening that includes a free scoop of ice cream. The first 50 people in line will also receive a fun swag bag of goodies.





Galentine’s Day Girls’ Night Out

www.AmericanaAtBrand.com The Americana at Brand889 Americana WayGlendale, CA This one’s for the ladies. Grab your girls and spend the perfect Galentine’s Day together drinking and getting pampered at The Americana. Groove to a DJ set and enjoy a private cocktail reception before heading into a screening of the steamy new flick Fifty Shades Darker. Your $40 ticket also includes access to a mini makeover, photo booth, raffles, and more.

Friday, February 10



One Love Cali Reggae Fest

www.onelovecalifest.com Queen Mary1126 Queens Hwy.Long Beach, CA 90802 Let all your cares melt away at the One Love Cali Reggae Fest. The three-day musical event features some of the biggest names in reggae. Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, Dirty Heads, and 311 headline the 50+ band lineup performing aboard the Queen Mary. Several ticket options are available, from one day, to three day, to a whole package including hotel stay. Get your tickets now before they sell out.

Saturday, February 11



L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Festival & Run/Walk/Bike Ride

www.firecracker10k.org Chinatown945 N. BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90012 The 39th annual L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run/Walk and Bike Ride and accompanying festival starts today, and is once again expecting to draw crowds of over 20,000 people. A spectacular lighting of 100,000 sparkling red firecrackers kicks off the largest Lunar New Year charity run in the U.S., and a new Firecracker Night Fest finishes the day with food, drinks, and entertainment in the heart of Chinatown. The event runs today and tomorrow, and is packed with activities throughout the weekend.

Sunday, February 12



Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt

www.malibucountrymart.com Malibu Country Mart3835 Cross Creek Rd.Malibu, CA 90265 Surprise your Valentine early with a unique way to spend the day. Malibu Country Mart’s fourth annual Scavenger Hunt is being held today, giving couples the chance to show their competitive side, all in the name of love. Participants will race the clock to find four hidden jewelry boxes around the Mart, filled with prizes ranging from a customized beauty treatment, to gift cards, to the grand prize of a $4000 18k white gold diamond necklace.

