2-Alarm Blaze Rips Through Popular Anaheim Restaurant

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) – A popular Anaheim restaurant sustained extensive damage in a two-alarm blaze early Saturday morning.
At 4:18 a.m., crews from multiple agencies responded to the Anaheim White House at 887 S. Anaheim Blvd. to find the restaurant engulfed by heavy flames, with smoke coming from the roof.
According to Anaheim Fire & Rescue, the fire was knocked down within 30 minutes. However, crews spent another three hours monitoring the three-story building for hot spots and flare ups.
There was no one in the restaurant at the time and there were no injuries, AF&R said.
Investigators were on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the blaze. A financial estimate of the damage was not confirmed.
The restaurant is closed indefinitely. Owner Bruno Serato posted the following statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday.
In 2010, Serato was featured on CBS News for his charity work with homeless children.
Anaheim Boulevard was closed in both directions between Vermont Avenue and South Street as of 8 a.m. and a Sig Alert was in effect.
In total, 40 firefighters from AF&R and the Orange City, Garden Grove and Fullerton fire departments responded to the scene.
