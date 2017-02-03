Sex Offender Sentenced To Death For Killing 4 Orange County Women

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A sex offender was sentenced to death Friday, on his 48th birthday, for killing four Orange County women in 2013.

Convicted killer Steven Dean Gordon smiled as he walked into a Santa Ana courtroom filled with grieving families.

But then he appeared to show tears of remorse as he apologized for his crimes: “I am sorry for everything. But those are hallow words compared to what those women went through. I truly am sorry. I know it doesn’t mean anything, but I am sorry.”

Gordon wiped away tears when the victims’ loved ones told the judge how the murders affected them.

“We have no forgiveness for him. We see nothing more fit for him than death,” Niki Barlett said.

“My daughter was everything to me,” said Herlinda Salcedo, speaking through a translator about 28-year-old Martha Anaya. “She was a good mother. She was a responsible mother. She’s now left behind two children who were her responsibility. Everyday when they ask about their mother, I tell them their mother is another star in the sky.”

Priscilla Vargas wept as she talked about the loss of her daughter, Josephine Vargas. “At this moment, I could never forgive or forget you. But I hope God will,” she told Gordon.

Kathy Menzies, mother of 20-year-old victim Kianna Jackson, lamented how her daughter is not alive to see her brother graduate high school this year. “I still have sleepless nights due to all of this,” Menzies said, adding that she misses her daughter’s “crazy, quirky” text messages. “I feel the death penalty is the right sentence. What he did was disgusting.”

Jackson’s grandmother, Dianne Menzies, said she also felt the death penalty was appropriate, quoting a biblical verse, “the wages of sin are death.”

Jodi Estepp-Pier, the mother of 21-year-old Jarrae Nykkole Estepp, told the defendant, “She was beautiful, and I’m so glad you can never do this to another woman ever again.”

Prosecutors said Gordon and his co-defendant, Franc Cano, also a registered sex offender, were wearing GPS anklets during their killing spree.

Acting as his own attorney during his trial, Gordon said “if you kill four people like this in cold blood, you deserve to die. I believe that.”

He also partly blamed parole and probation officials for his actions. “I have no defense,” Gordon said. “I put people up there who are as responsible as me and my co-defendant. I was attacking them because they didn’t do their job.”

Gordon admitted being involved in most of the abduction murders. But he insisted Cano was the main culprit in hunting down and killing the victims.

Cano, who is awaiting trial, could also get the death penalty.