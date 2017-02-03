Sex Offender Convicted Of Murdering 4 OC Prostitutes To Be Sentenced To Death

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A sex offender who has been convicted of murdering four Orange County prostitutes will be sentenced to death on Friday.
Steven Dean Gordon, who acted as his own attorney at trial, said he fought for the right to defend himself in order to get the trial finished faster.
Jurors convicted Gordon on Dec. 15, 2015, after two days of deliberations.
Gordon admitted his involvement in most of the abduction murders.
The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. in Santa Ana.
