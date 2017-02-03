High Surf Advisory Issued In LA, OC

February 3, 2017 4:53 AM
Filed Under: High Surf Advisory, Rain, Storm

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Light rain fell on the Southland Friday as high surf slammed the coast, and strong winds buffeted parts of the region.

According to the National Weather Service, between a tenth of an inch and a half-inch of rain is expected in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Winds of 15-25 miles per hour in the San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley are expected as well.

Along the coast, a high surf advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Surf of 5 to 8 feet will create strong rip currents, which will bring about hazardous conditions for swimmers and surfers.

The rain is expected to to return Monday.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia