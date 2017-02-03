High Surf Advisory Issued In LA, OC

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Light rain fell on the Southland Friday as high surf slammed the coast, and strong winds buffeted parts of the region.
According to the National Weather Service, between a tenth of an inch and a half-inch of rain is expected in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Winds of 15-25 miles per hour in the San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley are expected as well.
Along the coast, a high surf advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Surf of 5 to 8 feet will create strong rip currents, which will bring about hazardous conditions for swimmers and surfers.
The rain is expected to to return Monday.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)