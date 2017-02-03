Lancaster Murder Suspect On The Run, Considered Armed And Dangerous

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives need help Friday to find a man suspected of murder in the city of Lancaster.
Mario Jose Estrada, 23, was identified as the suspect in a fatal shooting at about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 44700 block of Division Street in Lancaster.
Responding deputies had found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation led detectives to name Estrada as the suspect in the murder.
Estrada is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, short brown hair, brown eyes, a mustache and goatee, and the word “NANO” tattooed inside his bottom lip. He may be traveling in a 2006 light blue BMW SUV, California license plate 6MWN447, that was last seen in Ontario Thursday.
He may be traveling with Jennifer Lopez, a 16-year-old girl.
Estrada is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Estrada or has information about his whereabouts should not approach him, but should instead call 911.
Anyone with information about the murder can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau Detective Miranda or Detective Rodriguez at (323) 890-5500.