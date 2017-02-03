Glendora Business Owner Caught On Camera Being Dragged By Suspected Thief

GLENDORA (CBSLA.com) — A man was arrested Friday after being accused of robbing a shop and caught on camera dragging his victim with his car in Glendora.

On Thursday morning, Steve Hunt, owner of KB Engineering at 540 S. Pasadena Avenue, said he noticed a woman sitting in a car parked in front of his business.

When asked how he could help her, she told Hunt that her husband was looking for work.

She distracted him while a man stole expensive tools from his shop, Hunt told Glendora City News.

After Hunt went looking for the man, he returned to the suspect’s car to find some of his tools in the backseat.

When Hunt leaned into the car to question the man and the woman, the driver started to back up, dragging Hunt by his vest, which was caught in the door, security video showed.

He was dragged for at least 20 feet before Hunt’s vest became dislodged and he fell to the ground.

He almost got hit as the suspect drove forward to get away.

Hunt said he thought he was going to die at that moment. “I saw them stopped in front of me as I was on the ground, and I thought this was it. It’s over. I was going to die,” Hunt told Glendora City News.

Police arrested 25-year-old Johnathon Lucero of Hesperia but did not arrest the woman.

Hunt got his stolen tools back. His family told CBS2’s Crystal Cruz that he was feeling a bit sore but okay.