Girl Scout Cookies You Buy In L.A. Could Taste, Look Different Than Ones Sold In O.C.

COOKIE CONTROVERSY- STACEY BUTLER- THE GIRL SCOUT COOKIES YOU BUY IN L-A ARE DIFFERENT THAN THE COOKIES YOU BUY IN THE I-E AND OC—BECAUSE THEY USE TWO DIFFERENT BAKERS. NOW PEOPLE ARE LOSING THEIR MINDS OVER THE NEW SMORES COOKIES BEING SOLD IN L-A AND THE L-A CHAPTERS ARE PRETTY MUCH SOLD OUT. THE PROBLEM IS—THE SMORES COOKIES BEING SOLD IN IE AND OC ARE A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT COOKIE.. AND DON’T GET ME STARTED ABOUT THIN MINTS– THE OC/IE THIN MINTS HAVE LESS CHOCOLATE THAN THE LA THIN MINTS.

ock knock knock)

IF THERE’S ONE THING ELLA CHANG KNOWS…

(Pause)

Hello.

Hi I’m a Girl Scout

IT’S GIRL SCOUT COOKIES.

22:12:12

We have thin mints….

LAST YEAR SHE SOLD OVER TWENTY FIVE HUNDRED BOXES OF COOKIES.

THIS YEAR?

21:59:49

I’m planning on selling three thousand.

22:10:15

Hi we are selling Girl Scout cookies.

LATELY SHE’S HAD A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT WHY GIRL SCOUT COOKIES SOLD IN LA ARE SO DIFFERENT FROM THOSE SOLD IN ORANGE COUNTY.

22:12:19

Do u have the Samoans? Ours are called Carmel de lites because it’s a different bakers. Ok

22:02:53

We have abc bakers and LA has little brownie bakers.

TO KEEP UP WITH DEMAND..THE GIRL SCOUTS OF AMERICA HAS TWO BAKERS…

THAT MAKE SOME COOKIES IN TWO DIFFERENT WAYS.

TAKE THE BRAND NEW SMORE’S COOKIES….

THE ONE SOLD IN ORANGE COUNTY IS A CHOCOLATE DIPPED GRAHAM CRACKER WITH MARSHMALLOW. THE LA VERSION IS CHOCOLATE AND MARSHMALLOW SANDWICHED IN A VANILLA COOKIE.

BOTH ARE THE TALK OF SOCIAL MEDIA. PEOPLE WRITING..

the stuff is like crack, so addictive!

AND WISH WE WERE GETTING BOTH.

2:02:13

The difference between them is very drastic but BC they are both s’mores cookies they’re both really good.

AS FOR THE SAMOAS AND THE CARMEL DE LITES…??

22:13:44

They taste the same. They taste the same they do.

Ours is a milk chocolate and LA is a dark chocolate. That’s good for me bc I like milk chocolate.

CHANG

Sent from my iPad