Crews Clean Middle School Campus After Norovirus Outbreak

February 3, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Norovirus

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — A Santa Monica middle school was closed Friday while crews work to eradicate all traces of a gastrointestinal norovirus.

Officials with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District says 190 seventh-grade students from John Adams Middle School may have been exposed to norovirus during a field trip to Yosemite last week.

The campus was cleaned with anti-bacterial solutions to combat the infection, which can spread by direct contact or eating or drinking contaminated food or liquids. Similar measures will be taken at “any other classrooms and facilities where we learn of a case”, officials said.

The challenge with combating any norovirus is that a child or adult may still feel well while they are contagious, making containment difficult, the district said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia