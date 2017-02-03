Crews Clean Middle School Campus After Norovirus Outbreak

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — A Santa Monica middle school was closed Friday while crews work to eradicate all traces of a gastrointestinal norovirus.
Officials with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District says 190 seventh-grade students from John Adams Middle School may have been exposed to norovirus during a field trip to Yosemite last week.
The campus was cleaned with anti-bacterial solutions to combat the infection, which can spread by direct contact or eating or drinking contaminated food or liquids. Similar measures will be taken at “any other classrooms and facilities where we learn of a case”, officials said.
The challenge with combating any norovirus is that a child or adult may still feel well while they are contagious, making containment difficult, the district said.