55-Year-Old Riverside Man Accused Of Intentionally Killing Transient With His Car

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Riverside Police and Fire responded to reports of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Jackson Street, just east of Van Buren Boulevard, around 10:10 a.m. Friday.

When members of the Riverside Fire Department arrived, they began treating an elderly male transient victim who sustained major injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of a newer white Toyota Corolla wass questioned at the scene by Police and Fire personnel.

A preliminary investigation determined this collision was likely an intentional act.

Detectives from the Robbery-Homicide Unit responded to the scene and were assisted by the Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) and Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.

Based on the driver’s statements and further investigation, detectives learned he drove his vehicle south through the business parking lot in the 6000 block of Van Buren Boulevard and intentionally struck the victim who was standing near a tree at the Jackson Street side driveway.

The suspect reversed his vehicle and intentionally collided into an older green Nissan sedan as he attempted to flee. The female driver of the Nissan sedan was not injured.

Lawrence Earl Aaseng, 55-years-old of Riverside, was arrested and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

It does not appear the suspect knew or had any relationship with the deceased victim.

The victim’s identity is pending notification of family members and the Coroner’s investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Mike Medici at (951) 353-7104 or Detective James Brandt at (951) 353-7137.