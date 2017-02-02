The Enchanting Rhine River cruise is just one of the phenomenal luxury cruises offered by AmaWaterways on one of Europe’s longest and most famous rivers. Connecting many of the continent’s most beloved destinations, the Rhine River offers a wealth of spectacular vistas and provides a unique perspective of Europe’s breathtaking natural wonders not available to visitors traveling by car, bus or train. With 7 and 14-night cruises available, prospective guests can enjoy elegant furnishings, award-winning cuisine and walking tours to cities that reside along the Rhine River and other prominent waterways in Northern and Central Europe. The following are just a small sampling of extraordinary cruises offered on the legendary Rhine River by AmaWaterways.

Enchanting Rhine The Enchanting Rhine is a glorious 7-night cruise through 4 countries that reside along the peaceful waters of the Rhine River. Among the featured highlights in the Enchanting Rhine itinerary are a day tour of Amsterdam, including a visit to the Anne Frank House; the towering cathedral in Cologne; and a tour of Strasbourg, the capital of the Alsace Region in northeastern France.



The initial departure of the Enchanting Rhine in 2017 is March 25, beginning in Amsterdam, and the last trip is scheduled for December 30 from Basel. Prices start at $2,049 per person and an optional 2-night stay in Lucerne and 2-night stay in Zurich is available post cruise for an additional $1,680. Many of the available dates are also Wine Cruises, which feature respected wine experts from a host of American wineries.



Sample Itinerary – Amsterdam to Basel Day 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Embarkation

Day 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Day 3 – Cologne and Koblenz, Germany

Day 4 – Rhine Gorge and Rüdesheim, Germany

Day 5 – Mannheim, Germany

Day 6 – Strasbourg, France

Day 7 – Breisach, Germany and Basel, Switzerland

Day 8 – Basel, Switzerland – Disembarkation

Europe’s Rivers & Castles Europe’s Rivers and Castles is a fabulous 7-night cruise that travels along four prominent waterways primarily between Luxembourg City and Nuremberg. Along the way, guests will be able to visit several outstanding points of interest, including Trier, the oldest city in Germany; a walking tour of Reichsburg Castle; a walking tour of Heidelberg; a bicycle tour of Würzburg; and wine tasting in Kitizigen.



Fifteen cruises are scheduled for 2017 beginning June 15 with the final departure on October 26. Prices start at $2,349 per person with an optional three nights in Paris pre-cruise and two nights in Prague post-cruise for $1,840 per person.



Sample Itinerary – Luxembourg City to Nuremberg Day 1 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Embarkation

Day 2 – Trier and Bernkastel, Germany

Day 3 – Koblenz, Cochem and Rüdesheim, Germany

Day 4 – Mainz and Heidelberg, Germany

Day 5 – Wertheim, Germany

Day 6 – Würzburg and Kitzigen, Germany

Day 7 – Bamberg, Germany

Day 8 – Nuremberg, Germany – Disembarkation

Magnificent Europe Traversing through three of Europe’s iconic rivers across five countries, the 14-night Magnificent Europe is one of the premier cruise experiences offered by AmaWaterways. Magnificent Europe features several highlights over the two-week tour and includes a visit to Amsterdam, the capital and largest city of the Netherlands; a tour of the historic Nuremberg Castle; and captivating day trips to two other magnificent cities – Vienna and Budapest.



The maiden departure for 2017 starts on May 1 from Amsterdam and the final departure is September 7, from Budapest to Amsterdam. Prices start at $6,099 per person in 2017 and currently as low as $5,699 for scheduled trips in 2018.



Sample Itinerary – Amsterdam to Budapest Day 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Embarkation

Day 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Day 3 – Cologne and Koblenz, Germany

Day 4 – Rhine Gorge and Rüdesheim, Germany

Day 5 – Miltenberg and Wertheim, Germany

Day 6 – Würzburg and Kitzingen, Germany

Day 7 – Bamberg, Germany

Day 8 – Nuremberg, Germany

Day 9 – Regensburg, Germany

Day 10 – Passau, Germany

Day 11 – Melk and Dürnstein, Austria

Day 12 – Vienna, Austria

Day 13 – Bratislava, Slovakia

Day 14 – Budapest, Hungary

Day 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Disembarkation

Magnificent Europe (Christmas Cruise) Magnificent Europe (Christmas Cruise) may also be described as Magical Europe, when the AmaStella transports guests to four countries during the holiday season. Traversing the Danube, Main and Rhine rivers, this amazing 14-night cruise showcases some of the world’s most famous Christmas markets and also features a host of walking tours to some of Europe’s most prominent cities. Among the large collection of tour highlights on this holiday-themed cruise are a grand city tour of Vienna and its breathtaking Christmas market; a tour of the Nuremberg’s Christkindlemarkt, the world’s largest Christmas market; a train trip from Nuremberg to the Bavarian capital of Munich; and a canal cruise and city tour of Amsterdam, the capital and largest city of the Netherlands.



Only one trip is scheduled for 2017 and 2018, on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, respectively, with both trips originating from Budapest. Prices are currently $3,599, respectively, per person for the 2017 cruise and $4,899 for the 2018 cruise.



Sample Itinerary – Budapest to Amsterdam Day 1 – Budapest, Hungary – Embarkation

Day 2 – Budapest, Hungary

Day 3 – Vienna, Austria

Day 4 – Melk, Austria and Passau, Germany

Day 5 – Passau, Germany

Day 6 – Regensburg, Germany

Day 7 – Nuremberg, Germany

Day 8 – Nuremberg, Germany

Day 9 – Nuremberg and Bamberg, Germany

Day 10 – Kitzingen and Würzburg, Germany

Day 11 – Wertheim, Germany

Day 12 – Rüdesheim and Koblenz, Germany

Day 13 – Koblenz and Cologne, Germany

Day 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Day 15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Disembarkation

Ultimate River Cruise The Ultimate River Cruise is, as the name suggests, the ultimate luxury cruise experience presented by AmaWaterways. The 14-night adventure extends across four of Central Europe’s most famous and iconic rivers, including the Danube and Rhine, and makes a number of stops at enchanting destinations along the way. The Ultimate River Cruise can be taken in either direction, departing from Budapest or Luxembourg and completing its amazing journey in either city, in addition to Remich, a small community several miles west of Luxembourg City and bounded by Germany to the east. Among the highlights of this magnificent luxury river cruise are a walking tour of Trier, Germany’s oldest city; a train trip from Nuremberg to the Bavarian capital of Munich; and tours of four UNESCO sites, including the historic city center of Vienna.



The first of eight scheduled trips begins June 8 from Budapest, and the final cruise is slated for October 26 from Luxembourg. Prices start at $5,998 per person, with an optional, 3-night stay in Paris pre or post-cruise and two nights in Budapest pre or post-cruise, depending upon the point of departure.



Sample Itinerary – Luxembourg to Budapest Day 1 – Luxembourg – Embarkation

Day 2 – Trier and Berkanstel, Germany

Day 3 – Koblenz, Rhine River Gorge and Rüdesheim, Germany

Day 4 – Mainz and Heidelberg, Germany

Day 5 – Wertheim, Germany

Day 6 – Würzburg and Kitzingen, Germany

Day 7 – Bamberg, Germany

Day 8 – Nuremberg and Munich, Germany

Day 9 – Nuremberg and the Continental Divide, Germany

Day 10 – Regensburg, Germany

Day 11 – Passau, Germany and Linz, Austria

Day 12 – Melk and Vienna, Austria

Day 13 – Vienna, Austria

Day 14 – Budapest, Hungary

Day 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Disembarkation

By Randy Yagi