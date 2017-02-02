SWAT Team Sent To Stanton Motel On Report Of Gunman

STANTON (CBSLA.com) — A SWAT team sent to a Stanton motel Thursday in response to a report of a gunman in a room found no one inside and no evidence that anyone had been injured, authorities said.
Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Riviera Motel at 11892 Beach Blvd. at 12:08 a.m. on the report of a physical altercation, sheriff’s Lt. Wayne Rehnelt said. One of the witnesses told deputies someone was shooting a gun.
Authorities surrounded the room where the shooting was believed to have occurred and evacuated surrounding rooms before a SWAT team arrived, Rehnelt said. The SWAT team called out to the occupants of the room, but there was no answer.
At about 7 a.m., after obtaining a search warrant, the SWAT team entered the room and found no one inside and no evidence that anyone had been injured, sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Stichter said.
