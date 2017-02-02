Santa Ana Homes In The Dark After Underground Transformer Explodes

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — An underground transformer blew up Thursday, leaving a Santa Ana neighborhood in the dark.
The outage was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Warner Avenue and Harbor Boulevard, prompting the closure of Warner Avenue in that area. Southern California Edison is on the scene working to repair the outage, Santa Ana police Sgt. Kanan Blake said.
The number of customers affected was not immediately reported.
Warner Avenue was reopened by 5:45 a.m.
