Santa Ana Homes In The Dark After Underground Transformer Explodes

February 2, 2017 7:20 AM
Filed Under: Power Outage, Santa Ana, Underground Transformer

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — An underground transformer blew up Thursday, leaving a Santa Ana neighborhood in the dark.

The outage was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Warner Avenue and Harbor Boulevard, prompting the closure of Warner Avenue in that area. Southern California Edison is on the scene working to repair the outage, Santa Ana police Sgt. Kanan Blake said.

The number of customers affected was not immediately reported.

Warner Avenue was reopened by 5:45 a.m.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

