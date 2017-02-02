River Cruising on the Danube

The dream of traveling along one of Europe’s most iconic rivers becomes reality after booking an unforgettable trip with the multi-award-winning luxury cruise liner AmaWaterways . Immortalized in music, film and fiction, the Danube is Europe’s second longest river and passes through 10 countries, including Austria, Germany, Hungary and Romania. With current specials offered on a host of select trips, now is an excellent time to consider making reservations for the trip of a lifetime. The following is a brief introduction to five of the very best river cruises offered by AmaWaterways on the magnificent Danube River.

Blue Danube Discovery The Blue Danube Discovery is an intriguing 7-night cruise trip with several fascinating ports of calls across four countries in Central Europe. The trip begins in Budapest, the capital and most populous city of Hungary, and culminates in the medieval city of Nuremberg, the second largest city of Bavaria in southern Germany. Highlights along the way include a walking tour of Bratislava, the beautiful capital city of Slovakia; a tour of Vienna, the capital and largest city in Austria; and a two-day visit to Nuremberg and Regensburg.



Prices start at $2,399 per person. An optional two-night pre-cruise visit to Budapest and a three night post-cruise in the Czech Republic capital of Prague may also be added to the itinerary for an additional $1,300 per person. Departure dates run through October 12, 2017. Departures begin on March 31 in 2018 and runs through November 18.



Sample Itinerary – Budapest to Nuremberg Day 1 – Budapest, Hungary – Embarkation

Day 2 – Bratislava, Slovakia

Day 3 – Vienna, Austria

Day 4 – Dürnstein and Melk, Austria

Day 5 – Linz, Austria and Passau and Bamberg, Germany

Day 6 – Nuremberg and Regensburg, Germany

Day 7 – Nuremberg and Regensburg, Germany

Day 8 – Nuremberg, Germany – Disembarkation

Grand Danube Cruise The Grand Danube Cruise is one of the signature trips offered by AmaWaterways. Spread across 14 glorious days, guests will visit eight countries along the way while stopping at world-class destinations like Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna and Belgrade. Among the highlights of this premier excursion are a walking tour of the picturesque city of Linz with an optional trip to Salzburg, wine tasting at a local winery in Weissenkirchen, a grand city tour of Vienna and city tours of Bratislava, Budapest and Belgrade.



Prices start at $5,898 per person. Additional nights in Prague and Bucharest may be added before and after the 14-night cruise for an additional $1,420 per person. More than 20 departures are available this year and may depart from either Vilshofen or Rousse. The final departure is October 23, 2017 from Rousse. In 2018, the Grand Danube Cruise is slated to operate 22 more cruises, beginning April 7 and ending October 20.



Sample Itinerary – Vilshofen to Rousse Day 1 – Vilshofen, Germany – Embarkation

Day 2 – Vilshofen and Passau, Germany

Day 3 – Linz, Austria

Day 4 – Weissenkirchen, Austria

Day 5 – Vienna, Austria

Day 6 – Bratislava, Slovakia

Day 7 – Budapest, Hungary

Day 8 – Budapest, Hungary

Day 9 – Mohács, Pécs and Villany, Hungary

Day 10 – Vukovar and Ilok, Croatia and Novi Sad, Serbia

Day 11 – Belgrade, Serbia

Day 12 – Iron Gates – Full day cruise through the Iron Gates gorge

Day 13 – Vidin, Bulgaria

Day 14 – Giurgiu, Romania and Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria

Day 15 – Rousse, Bulgaria (Ruse) – Disembarkation

Legendary Danube Much like the Blue Danube Discovery, the Legendary Danube is a 7-night cruise between Budapest, Hungary and Nuremberg, Germany. However, the Legendary Danube travels in the opposite direction as the Discovery and does not include Bratislava, Slovakia as a port of call. Among the highlights on this trip are a visit to the historic Nuremberg Castle, a tour of the iconic city center of Vienna and a full day tour of Budapest.



Prices start at $2,249 per person. Also available as an optional purchase is a 3-nights pre-cruise stay in Prague, the capital and largest city of the Czech Republic for an additional $780 per person.



Sample Itinerary – Nuremberg to Budapest Day 1 – Nuremberg, Germany – Embarkation

Day 2 – Nuremberg, Germany

Day 3 – Regensburg, Germany

Day 4 – Passau, Germany and Linz, Austria

Day 5 – Melk, Austria

Day 6 – Vienna, Austria

Day 7 – Budapest, Hungary

Day 8 – Budapest, Hungary – Disembarkation

Melodies Of The Danube Along with Romantic Danube, the Melodies of the Danube is one of the most affordable cruises offered on one of Europe’s most iconic waterways. However, this widely popular 7-night cruise through four countries offers many of the best features of more extravagant AmaWaterways trips, such as luxury accommodations, acclaimed fine dining, superb amenities and immersive day trips. Among the highlights of this fascinating river cruise trip are an excursion through Budapest, a fabulous walking tour of Austria’s most prominent city in Vienna and walking tours of Linz and the 2,000-year-old city of Passau.



Prices start at $1,749 per person, with options to add nights before or after the cruise in Prague or Munich, for $780 or $1,320, respectively. 2017 cruise departures begin from March 22 and the final embarkation is December 27. Of the nearly 80 trips this year, a handful are designated as Wine Cruises, featuring respected wine experts and premium wines primarily from the Napa and Sonoma Valleys in California, such as Schweiger Vineyards and Winery in St. Helena and and Cast Wines in Geyserville. In 2018, 79 cruises are currently scheduled beginning March 23 and ending November 4.



Sample Itinerary – Budapest to Vilshofen Day 1 – Budapest, Hungary – Embarkation

Day 2 – Budapest, Hungary

Day 3 – Bratislava, Slovakia and Vienna, Austria

Day 4 – Vienna, Austria

Day 5 – Weissenkirchen, Emmersdorf and Grein, Austria

Day 6 – Linz, Austria

Day 7 – Passau and Vilshofen, Germany

Day 8 – Vilshofen, Germany – Disembarkation

Romantic Danube The Romantic Danube is a 7-night cruise through the Central European countries of Austria, Germany, Hungary and Slovakia. Similar in scope to other Danube River cruise lines, the Romantic Danube embarks from Vilshofen, Germany and makes stops at prominent ports of call like Bratislava, Slovakia and Vienna, Austria before disembarking at Budapest, Hungary. Featured highlights include a walking tour of the 2,000-year-old city of Passau, Germany; a city tour of Vienna, Austria, which includes a visit to St. Stephen’s Cathedral and the world renowned Spanish Riding School; and a full day trip to Budapest, the capital and largest city in Hungary.



The first of 80 departures in 2017 is March 22 and the final trip will depart on Christmas Day. Prices start at $1,749 per person, with an optional 3-night stay in Prague prior to the cruise for $780. Additionally, some select trips are also listed as a Wine Cruise, featuring notable wine experts and fine wines from celebrated businesses like Margerum Wine Company in Santa Barbara and Robert Mondavi Winery located in the breathtaking Napa Valley.



Sample Itinerary – Vilshofen to Budapest Day 1 – Vilshofen, Germany – Embarkation

Day 2 – Vilshofen and Passau, Germany

Day 3 – Linz, Austria

Day 4 – Weissenkirchen, Austria

Day 5 -Vienna, Austria

Day 6 – Bratislava, Slovakia

Day 7 – Budapest, Hungary

Day 8 – Budapest, Hungary – Disembarkation

By Randy Yagi