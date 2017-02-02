Police Announce Arrest Of Suspect In Fullerton College Sexual Assaults

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — Police in Fullerton have announced the arrest of a suspect wanted for at least two sexual assaults on the Fullerton College Campus.
Police said they would not name the suspect of a picture “in order to be able to properly, thoroughly, and thoughtfully investigate any other crimes that the suspect may also be responsible for committing.”
On Tuesday, January 31, two women reported being groped in the crotch region minutes apart.
The victims both described the suspect as a male, possibly Asian, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 160 pounds. They both said he had a cropped beard and appeared to be in his 20s.
On Wednesday, Michele Gile reported there were at least two more reported cases since mid-November. One of the victims was flashed, the other said a man grabbed her and tried to kiss her. Officials told her there were “similarities” in their descriptions of the suspect.
Also Wednesday, around 6:30 p.m., Fullerton Police were dispatched to the campus on a report of a male Asian acting erratically. Detectives arrived and positively identified the man as the suspect wanted for the assaults.
Officials said the man was under the influence of a controlled substance.