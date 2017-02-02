Petition Seeks To Silence Animatronic Trump At Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSLA.com/AP) — Some critics of President Donald Trump are so adamant in their opposition that they don’t even want a fake version of him to speak.
An online petition was started last week, asking Walt Disney World to keep an animatronic Trump silent in its Hall of Presidents attraction.
The attraction has animatronic figures of all U.S. presidents. Recent incumbent presidents have recorded speeches for their animatronic doubles.
The Change.org petition says Trump ran a campaign filled with hateful speech and he doesn’t deserve to have a voice at a place like Disney World in Florida.
“The Magic Kingdom at Disney World is a place specifically designed for the enjoyment of children and families. Therefore, it is not an appropriate place for a Donald Trump speech,” the petition said.
The petition had about 10,000 signatures on Thursday afternoon. It sought to reach 15,000 signatures.
A Disney spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email and call seeking comment.
The Hall of Presidents temporarily closed earlier this month so the new animatronic president could be installed.
It reopens in June.
