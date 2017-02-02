Hit-And-Run Driver Wanted In Long Beach; Pedestrian Killed

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Police Thursday searched for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.
The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. near W. Anaheim Street, according to California Highway Patrol officers.
A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was pushing a shopping cart when she was struck by the vehicle.
Authorities said the pedestrian, who may be a male transient, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.
A description of the suspect vehicle has not been provided.
The off ramp to the freeway remained blocked at Anaheim Street until 8 a.m., police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
