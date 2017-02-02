Hit-And-Run Driver Wanted In Long Beach; Pedestrian Killed

February 2, 2017 4:56 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Crash, Hit And Run

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Police Thursday searched for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. near W. Anaheim Street, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was pushing a shopping cart when she was struck by the vehicle.

Authorities said the pedestrian, who may be a male transient, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A description of the suspect vehicle has not been provided.

The off ramp to the freeway remained blocked at Anaheim Street until 8 a.m., police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia