Lancaster Man Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison For Recording Women In The Bathroom — Including Girlfriend’s Mom

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a Lancaster man has been sentenced to six years in jail for secretly recording women at restaurant bathrooms in Palmdale and Lancaster.
Jesus Calvario, 22, pleaded no contest Thursday to 18 misdemeanor counts: 14 counts of unauthorized invasion of privacy, three counts of unauthorized invasion of privacy of an identifiable person and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Officials said Calvario even recorded his girlfriend’s mother.
Deputy D. A. Yujin Yi said Calvario was also placed on three years of summary probation and ordered to complete one year of sexual compulsion control classes.
The prosecutor said Calvario went into a Denny’s restaurant in Lancaster and a Mi Ranchito restaurant in Palmdale between Oct. 21 and Nov. 15, 2016, entered the women’s restrooms and hid in the stalls. Calvario would then record women from the bathroom stall or leave a device behind secretly recording them, the D.A. added.