Hyde Park Couple Receives ‘Drop Defender’ Award For Saving Water

HYDE PARK (CBSLA.com) — A Hyde Park couple was recognized Thursday for helping conserve water.

Tamkin and Marcus Collins bought their house a year ago, and Marcus immediately went to work and landscaped their front yard.

“We’re not landscapers. Marcus watched Youtube videos and went on Google to search California native succulents. Don’t go buy the full-size barrel cactus. That’s $100. Get the little one. It’ll grow,” Tamkin advised.

“Every time we come out our front door, we’ve got colorful butterflies and bees. It’s really gorgeous,” Tamkin said.

The entire new landscape cost her about $800 and has helped her shrink her water bill by 30 percent, she added.

The couple says they water their yard once every three to four weeks. Neighbors were not so excited at first.

“We had neighbors pass by and said: ‘Oh you’re going for that Arizona look. I don’t like it.’ But later, the same neighbor who passed by and said: ‘It looks really good,'” Tamkin recalled.

The Collins’ efforts to save water paid off. They are one of 15 recipients of the Drop Defender award for reducing water use, which is part of the Save the Drop L.A. campaign.

This is the first time the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has given out such awards.

Angelenos have curbed water use by 20 percent per capita in three years, according to the LADWP.