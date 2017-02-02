2 Students Arrested On Suspicion Of Plotting Shooting At Fullerton HS

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — Two 16-year-old students were behind bars Thursday after allegedly plotting to carry out a deadly shooting attack at their high school in Fullerton.
The Troy High School students were taken into custody Wednesday after another student overheard their chilling conversation during an athletic event.
Police said the girl secretly photographed the students and contacted authorities.
A preliminary investigation revealed the students researched school shootings and weapons as early as Tuesday.
Parents were notified about the incident by the school’s principal, William Mynster.
“There were no specific threats relating to the school, students, or the staff,” Mynster said in a written statement. “The Fullerton Police Department is actively involved and continues to investigate this matter.”
The students, whose identities are being withheld due to their age, have been booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on charges of making criminal threats and conspiracy to commit a felony.
According to CBS2’s Jasmine Viel, police say the plot was bigger than the 1999 Columbine school shooting, which left 13 innocent people dead.
