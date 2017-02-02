Discover Europe On A River Cruise





Luxury river cruises, such as those offered by the River Cruise Company of the Year With the ability to travel peacefully to many of Europe’s most spectacular cities and regions, it’s easy to understand why river cruising is surging in popularity. A very attractive alternative to traveling by car or train, river cruises are often described as “floating hotels” and are typically graced with superb accommodations, fine dining and a friendly staff.Luxury river cruises, such as those offered by the River Cruise Company of the Year AmaWaterways , traverse through many of the Europe’s most famous rivers and visit a number of fascinating cities along the way. AmaWaterways is currently running its WAVE Season promotion , offerings a savings of up to $2,000 off per stateroom for those who book a luxury river cruises prior to March 31.

European River Cruise Description European river cruises offered by AmaWaterways utilize a fleet of sleek passenger vessels far smaller than ocean cruise ships, yet equally as impressive in terms of comfort and fascinating destinations. Interested travelers can choose from 20 distinct European river cruises, with hundreds of departures already slated for 2017 and 2018. While most of these fabulous river cruises are 7-night excursions, a handful are 14-night adventures, including signature cruises like Magnificent Europe and the appropriately named Ultimate River Cruise. AmaWaterways will unveil its newest ship, the state-of-the-art AmaKristina, when it makes its maiden voyage April 1 on the Enchanting Rhine cruise from Amsterdam to Basel.



Accommodations Each of the 17 passenger vessels on European river cruises, including the new AmaKristina, offer spacious staterooms and suites. Most of the staterooms come equipped with AmaWaterways’ exclusive Twin Balconies and typically range from about 160 square feet with fixed windows to 235 square feet with a French balcony and outside balcony. A handful of luxurious suites are available on each ship, and range from 300-350 square feet.

Dining On AmaWaterways River Cruises All meals onboard all AmaWaterways river cruises are included in the cruise price. Meals are prepared by European chefs and typically consist of traditional continental cuisine while utilizing fresh, locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible. All of the meals are served in the dining room. Breakfast and lunch are served buffet-style, with delicious items like fresh pastries, soups, salads, hot entrees and desserts. For dinner, guests will be seated by a dining room host and will enjoy a multi-course meal with impressive entrees, including vegetarian options. Coffee and tea are complimentary as are soft drinks and some alcoholic beverages for lunch and dinner. For breakfast, fresh squeezed juices and sparkling wine are also complimentary.



In addition to the main restaurant, guests may enjoy lighter fare at the main lounge between meals or the ship’s signature Chef’s Table for a lavish multi-course dining experience with unlimited fine wines. Country club casual wear is recommended for dinner in the main restaurant while dressier attire is suggested for the chef’s table.

River Cruise Destinations Many of Europe’s most beloved and most famous rivers are utilized on luxury European river cruises offered by AmaWaterways. This includes the Danube, the second longest river in Europe and longest within the European Union region; the majestic Rhine River and River Seine; and the legendary Douro River—considered one of the world’s most beautiful rivers—that flows through the Iberian Peninsula. In all, AmaWaterways operates cruises across 10 major rivers and 15 European countries, including France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal and Spain. Several major European destinations are available on selected river cruises and may include such exciting cities as Amsterdam, Basel, Budapest, Nuremberg, Paris and Vienna.

By Randy Yagi