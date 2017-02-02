Best Weekend Activities In Los Angeles – February 3

There are few sporting events like that consume the world the way Sunday’s big game does. Chances are there is some kind of viewing party in the forecast for the Super Bowl for your weekend. But, outside of football, there are some very cool things happening in Los Angeles that will help balance your time away from work. Before you tackle the on the field drama and the argument of which commercial was the funniest, here is a convenient reference list of people and places you should consider visiting before heading back to work on Monday.

Friday, February 3



First Fridays Long Beach

Atlantic Ave from Bixby Rd to San Antonio Dr

Bixby Knolls, Long Beach, CA 90807

www.firstfridayslongbeach.com Atlantic Ave from Bixby Rd to San Antonio DrBixby Knolls, Long Beach, CA 90807 First Friday of Long Beach functions like block party that occupies a significant stretch of Atlantic Ave. through Bixby Knolls. Along the dozens of participating businesses, the section of the city welcomes a surge of people all looking to connect with their community. Cafes, bars, retail shops, even unique one offs like the reptile store and Elise’s Tea Room all get creative in finding ways to welcome walk-ins just enjoying the evening. With live music around every corner, plenty of food and drink, and throngs of people all out for an evening stroll, there is a contagious energy along Atlantic that makes First Fridays a fun destination. With artists lining the streets and local businesses all taking a proactive approach within their community, this is city enrichment project that just translates best as a monthly party.

Saturday, February 4



Steelcraft

3768 Long Beach Blvd,

Long Beach, CA 90807

(562) 533-0317

www.steelcraftlb.com 3768 Long Beach Blvd,Long Beach, CA 90807(562) 533-0317 Flexing some impressive ingenuity, Steelcraft is the latest Southern California outdoor food court designed entirely from repurposed shipping containers. The chic design creates an inviting space all it’s own, but then vendors enter the conversation and there’s even more reason to be excited. Pig Pen Delicacy, Tajima Ramen, Smog City Brewing, Waffle Love, Steelhead Coffee, Desano Pizza Bakery, and Lovesome Chocolates ensure all the necessary food groups are covered. With gorgeous communal spaces throughout the footprint, the idea is to create a destination where a good meal and a healthy drink segue into mixing and mingling. Steelcraft was destined to be a hit with foodies but with additional promotional events and outdoor entertainment, just about everyone will find something they love.





118th Golden Dragon Parade

Chinatown

943 N. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.lagoldendragonparade.com Chinatown943 N. BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90012 As part of the Lunar New Year celebration, Southern California’s Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese communities host some incredible gatherings. In Chinatown, the Golden Dragon Parade is a tradition that is marking its 118th year as part of the fabric of L.A.’s diverse patchwork. Featuring dozens of floats, community leaders and dignitaries, and a dazzling spectacle of marching bands and artistry, the parade welcomes thousands of spectators each year. Considered the premiere cultural event among the Asian-American community in Los Angeles, this is a fantastic way to experience the diversity that makes Southern California truly unique.

Sunday, February 5



Watch The Super Bowl Sports bars across Los Angeles will be playing host for those who want to catch all the action with others. Are you looking for a great place to take part in the festivities? Visit our list of the Best Sports Bars To Watch The Super Bowl In Los Angeles. In addition, many Los Angeles Bars & Restaurants will offer ways to watch it with special food and drink deals.





Visit The Valley Relics Museum

21630 Marilla St.

Chatsworth CA 91311

(818) 678-4934

www.valleyrelicsmuseum.org 21630 Marilla St.Chatsworth CA 91311(818) 678-4934 With an abundance of museums and cultural hubs throughout the city, some of the more specialized destinations really help visitors reel in their focus. The Valley Relics Museum is devoted entirely to detailing the history of the San Fernando Valley. With a comprehensive collection of rare documents, neon signs, yearbooks, music, art, and even automobiles, the story of the Valley comes to life. Guests can explore the exhibits and digest the timeline of the SFV at their own pace with their own interpretation. Whether familiar with the area or not, the chronology of the region encourages added appreciation for the place we all call home.





Super Bowling

Lucky Strike @ LA Live

800 W Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 542-4880

www.bowlluckystrike.com Lucky Strike @ LA Live800 W Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 542-4880 This weekend, football is the law of the land. For those not especially passionate about the dram on the field, why not catch the game while doing something social? Lucky Strike at LA Live is giving their guests the chance to see all the action from whistle to whistle while trying to nail that 7-10 split. Unlike the typical bowling alleys, Lucky Strike combines the ambiance of a plush lounge with the fun of a bowling league and adds in some good food and tasty drink to keep the party going. Guests can reserve a lane and stare at the screens that line the walls just about your pins. If you know that watching the game is going to happen but you want a different experience during it, voila.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.