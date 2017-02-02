Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County – February 3

Unless you have been living under a rock, you’re well aware that’s this weekend is all about Super Bowl Sunday. Chances are there is some kind of viewing party in the forecast for your weekend, but outside of football, there are some great activities this weekend across Orange County to enjoy.

Friday, February 3



Common Kings

City National Grove of Anaheim

2200 E Katella Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 712-2700

www.commonkings.com City National Grove of Anaheim2200 E Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 712-2700 The result of Islander roots channeled through California swagger, Common Kings have amassed a passionate following without the benefit of major radio play. A potent combination of reggae and rock delivered with powerful melody, this quartet consistently churns out feel good tunes in a way that makes a casual fan a true believer. Currently dotting cities across the country in support of their soon to be released, “Lost In Paradise” full-length album, the Kings will make a hometown stop this weekend. Taking to the stage at the City National Grove of Anaheim, the boys are sure to be in fine form as they tackle the older favorites mixed with a healthy dose of the new music. Regularly selling out venues and always bringing the party, Anaheim will be served properly this Friday night with hefty portion of quality tunes.

Saturday, February 4



See Margaret Cho

Brea Improv

120 S Brea Blvd.

Brea, CA 92821

(714) 482-0700

brea.improv.com Brea Improv120 S Brea Blvd.Brea, CA 92821(714) 482-0700 As an actress, writer, musician, fashion designer and veteran comedienne, Margaret Cho has spent decades paving the way for her successors on the stand up stage. Known for her unwavering relentlessness in navigating subjects like ethnicity and gender roles, Cho’s humor is both poignant and provocative. Riding high on her latest Grammy nomination for best comedy album for her “American Myth” release, Cho will settle in for a weekend of performances at Brea’s Improv before hosting the premiere ceremony on February 12th. Brilliant in both her own self-examination as well as her ability to dissect the environment around her, Cho is a chiefly gifted storyteller. Armed with the kind of humor that encourages critical thinking, a set from Margaret Cho is less a series of punch lines than it is a conversation.





Pro Bull Riders Tour

Honda Center

2695 E. Katella Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 704-2400

www.pbr.com Honda Center2695 E. Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 704-2400 The Honda Center is going to get rowdy this weekend as the top 10 riders in the world battle it out for prime position among the Pro Bull Riders’ ranks. Shooting for that ever-important 8-second mark, these athletes have the nearly impossible task of riding one of nature’s most powerful animals for any extended amount of time. While eight seconds doesn’t seem like much, these 1500 lb. bulls are boasting 100% buckoff rates and are intimidating as all hell. Fans will file into arena by the thousands to cheer on either their favorite cowboy of their favorite bull to see who bests whom. Whether you are familiar with Pro Bull riding or just curious, non-stop excitement is in the cards.

Sunday, February 5



Super Bowl Viewing Party

Cruisers Pizza Bar & Grill

801 E Balboa Blvd

Newport Beach, CA

(949) 220-9414

www.cruiserspizzabargrill.com Cruisers Pizza Bar & Grill801 E Balboa BlvdNewport Beach, CA(949) 220-9414 Regularly named one of the best destinations for sports fanatics and pizza enthusiasts, Cruisers is the perfect marriage of comfort food and big screen sporting action. With the biggest game of the year happening this weekend, it’s only fitting that Cruisers is pulling out all the stops for Super Sunday. Showing the game on 36 different 60-inch flat screens as well as a 25-foot high definition video wall, there really isn’t a bad seat in the house. For those concerned about the snacks, Cruisers is all about the pizza, offering guests a thin and crispy or a thick and stuffed option. Few things n life go better together than pizza and football. See for yourself this Sunday.



Article by Ramon Gonzales.