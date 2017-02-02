Fresh off its very successful launch last year, AmaWaterways’ A Taste of Bordeaux river cruise will once again offer 24 trips through one of the world’s most illustrious wine regions. Located in southwestern France, the Bordeaux region has an extensive history in winemaking that dates back to the 1st century A.D. and enjoys a perfect terroir to produce many of the world’s most celebrated red and white grape varietals, including cabernet sauvignon, malbec and merlot and semillon and sauvignon blanc. With a current savings of up to $1,000 per person on selected trips, now is an excellent time to book A Taste of Bordeaux river cruise, some of which are themed wine cruises hosted by leading wine experts who will lead wine tasting and make wine pairing recommendations for the ship’s award-winning La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs cuisine.

The Itinerary This luxury river cruise begins and ends in the breathtaking city of Bordeaux, located along the Garonne River. Bordeaux is an UNESCO World Heritage Site, the wine capital of the world and the capital of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region in Southwestern France. After disembarking, the luxury river cruise ship AmaDolce heads further south to Cadillac before steering north to Pauillac. It then heads eastward through the Left Bank of the Gironde estuary and into the heart of the Bordeaux Wine Region along the Dordogne River to Libourne, the winemaking capital of northern Gironde. By Day 6, the AmaDolce returns up the Dordogne and through the Gironde, before completing its unforgettable journey back in Bordeaux.



A full line of activities will be offered daily, including bike tours and walking tours, in addition to visits to such prominent attractions like the majestic Roquetaillade Castle, the fabled vineyards and chateaus, and a unique chance to experience an authentic Grande Cru Classe wine tasting. In addition to this spectacular 7-night cruise, guests can upgrade their trip by staying additional nights before and after for an additional cost.

Day 1 – Bordeaux, France – Embarkation

Day 2 – Cadillac, France

Day 3 – Pauillac, France

Day 4 – Blaye and Bourg, Fran

Day 5 – Libourne, France

Day 6 – Libourne and Bordeaux, France

Day 7 – Bordeaux, France

Day 8 – Bordeaux, France – Disembarkation

The Ship Each of the scheduled 24 trips will be onboard the AmaDolce, featuring 71 staterooms measuring up to 225 square feet. Most are equipped with French balconies and three nicely-appointed suites measuring 255 square feet. The AmaDolce has four levels – the Sun Deck (top), Violin Deck, Cello Deck and the Piano Deck (bottom level). The Sun Deck holds a spacious whirlpool, walking track and observation deck. The Violin Deck holds nearly half of the ship’s 71 staterooms, including all of the highest categories, as well as the three suites. The bow of the Violin Deck also holds the reception desk, gift shop, Main Bar and Lounge and bow seating, while the rear of the ship is the location for the massage and hair salon, fitness room with sauna and the Chef’s Table Restaurant. The Main restaurant is located on the Cello Deck, as well as several more staterooms and the Piano Deck is the location of the crew cabins and the most moderately priced staterooms.

Dining All meals are included in the cruise price and are served in a single seating for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the main dining room. The ship’s award-winning cuisine will be prepared by European chefs and typically consist of traditional continental cuisine. Both breakfast and lunch are served buffet-style and guests can choose from a variety of delicious items such as eggs, potatoes, soups, salads and hot entrees.



Guests for dinner are seated by a dining room host and will be served a multi-course meal with superb entrees including options for vegetarians. For beverages, coffee and tea are complimentary throughout the day and during meals and include specialty coffees like espresso and lattes and over breakfast, complimentary sparkling wine and fresh squeezed juices are also served. Soft drinks, beer and wine are also complimentary during the lunch and dining seatings, while imported wines and premium alcohol can be purchased at an additional cost.



The AmaDolce also features casual dining at the Main Lounge and upscale dining at the ship’s signature Chef’s Table, and meals are included in the cruise price. The AmaDolce has an open seating policy for dining the Main Dining Room. Country club casual wear is recommended while dressier clothes is suggested for dining in at the Chef’s Table. A multi-award winner for its service and cuisine, AmaWaterways is the only river cruise line inducted into the prestigious La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, the world’s oldest gastronomic society.

Themed Wine Cruises Of the 24 trips for 2017, one third are designated as Wine Cruises and include the first departure scheduled for March 30, 2017. Each of the themed wine cruises will feature one or more wine experts from leading American wineries who will host a number of wine-infused activities, such as wine tasting, food and wine pairing recommendations, discussions on the region and its acclaimed French wines and tours of iconic vineyards and wineries within the Bordeaux wine region. Among the notable wine experts scheduled to appear are Scott Steingraber of Kriselle Cellars in White City, Oregon on the March 30 trip. Anthony Bello of Bell Wine Cellars of the Napa Valley will be on the April 6 trip, while Shauna Rosenblum of Rock Wall Wine Company in Alameda, California will appear on the July 27 trip. And, Greg Freeman of Hahn Family Wines in Soledad, California will be on the August 10 trip.

By Randy Yagi