$20K Reward Offered For Gunman Wanted In Double Murder Case

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives Thursday offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a gunman who fatally shot two men in Compton.
According to sheriff’s deputies, Richard Williams and Boston Farley were shot and killed around 9 p.m. on May 15, 2016, in the 1200 block of South Wilmington Avenue.
Family members say Williams and Farley went to pick up cigarettes at the store.
As they pulled out of the gas station parking lot, a man armed with an assault rifle started shooting at them.
The shooter then jumped into a white utility service truck and fled from the scene.
No suspect description has been provided.
Detectives do not believe the incident was gang-related.
Farley and Williams are both survived by their young sons.
The motive for the deadly shooting remains under investigation.