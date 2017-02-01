Volunteers Needed To Count Bighorn Sheep In San Gabriel Mountains

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Volunteers are needed to help count and document bighorn sheep in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Participants will help wildlife biologists count and record the sheep throughout the day on Feb. 26.
They must be at least 16 years old and capable of hiking at least one mile in rugged terrain to designated observation sites.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring binoculars or spotting scopes and hiking gear as well as dress appropriately for cold weather.
Surveys for bighorn sheep in the San Gabriel range have been conducted annually since 1979.
The mountain range once held an estimated 740 sheep, which made the San Gabriel population the largest population of desert bighorn sheep in California.
The bighorn population declined by more than 80 percent through the 1980’s but appears to be on the rise.
Recent estimates yielded around 400 animals, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Volunteers must attend a 6 p.m. orientation session on Feb. 25 at the Angeles National Forest Supervisor’s Office in Arcadia.
Click here to sign up online or call (909) 584-9012 to request a volunteer packet.