USC, UCLA National Signing Day Recap

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It was National Signing Day for college football Wednesday, a day most fans and coaches are sitting in front of their computers and cell phones waiting to hear if their school got the player they’ve been recruiting.
As for both Southern California teams, USC and UCLA both did fairly well for themselves as they head into the start of the 2017 season.
Take a look at the current commitments for each school.
USC
- 7th overall recruiting class according to Rivals
- 24 commitments
- 17 four-star recruits
- 7 three-star recruits
USC Commitment List:
- Joseph Lewis, WR (4 star)
- Greg Johnson, ATH (4 star)
- Stephen Carr, RB (4 star)
- Josh Falo, TE (4 star)
- Randal Grimes, WR (4 star)
- Juliano Falaniko, ATH (4 star)
- Brett Neilon, OL (4 star)
- Andrew Vorhees, OL (4 star)
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL (4 star)
- Hunter Echols, DE (4 star)
- Jack Sears, QB (4 star)
- Bubba Bolden, DB (4 star)
- Marlon Tuipulotu, DT (4 star)
- Isaiah Pola-Mao, ATH (4 star)
- Levi Jones, LB (4 star)
- Jay Tufele, DT (4 star)
- Austin Jackson, OL (4 star)
- Terrance Lang, DE (3 star)
- Jalen McKenzie, OL (3 star)
- Erik Krommenhoek, TE (3 star)
- Jacob Lichtenstein, DE (3 star)
- Tayler Katoa, ATH (3 star)
- Je’Quari Godfrey, DB (3 star)
- Brandon Pili, DT (3 star)
UCLA
- 19th overall recruiting class according to Rivals
- 18 commitments
- 2 five-star recruits
- 6 four-star recruits
- 8 three-star recruits
UCLA Commitment List:
- Jaelan Phillips, DE (5 star)
- Darnay Holmes, DB (5 star)
- Kanan Ray, OL (4 star)
- Jimmy Jaggers, TE (4 star)
- Greg Rogers, DT (4 star)
- Rahyme Johnson, LB (4 star)
- Elijah Gates, DB (4 star)
- Stephan Zabie, OL (4 star)
- Odua Isibor, DE (3 star)
- Jaylan Shaw, DB (3 star)
- Quentin Lake, DB (3 star)
- Austin Burton, QB (3 star)
- Martin Andrus, DE (3 star)
- Jax Wacaser, OL (3 star)
- Moses Robinson-Carr, TE (3 star)
- Morrell Osling III, ATH (3 star)
- Zack Sweeney, OL (2 star)
- Sean Seawards, OL (2 star)