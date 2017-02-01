USC Signs Nation’s Top High School Wide Receiver

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — It was a big day at USC for college football’s National Signing Day as the Trojans landed the number one wide receiver in the nation.

Joseph Lewis is from Los Angeles and attends Hawkins High School near the USC campus. This year’s recruiting class for USC ranks number one in the PAC-12 and 7th overall in the nation.

“I Joseph Lewis will be furthering my education at the University of Southern California,” Lewis said while putting on a USC ball cap.

It all starts with recruiting according to head coach Clay Helton.

“The Families of these young men saw the consistency with our coaching staff,” Helton said. “And the success of our last nine games and then a USC education, it’s a pretty easy sell.”

The Trojans kept adding potential star players once signing day started.

Offensive lineman Austin Jackson, the top recruit coming out of Arizona, picked USC over Alabama, Oregon and Arizona State.

Defensive tackle Jay Tufele, a 300-pounder from Utah, picked USC over the hometown Utes, Ohio State and Brigham Young. Tight end Josh Falo from California picked the Trojans over Oregon and Levi Jones, a linebacker from Austin, Texas, pulled off Florida State and Florida shirts before revealing a USC shirt to announce his choice.

UCLA Reloads

With a class headlined by the two top defensive players in California, UCLA signed 18 players Wednesday with a continued emphasis on bolstering the offensive and defensive lines.

“We’re about where we wanted to be,” head coach Jim Mora said. “Last year was awful, obviously. To go 4-8 and be able to secure a class like this says a lot about UCLA and what it has to offer. I think eventually these young men will grow into guys that will help us reach our goal, and our immediate goal is to win the Pac-12.”

