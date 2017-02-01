Gunman Wanted In Connection With Deadly South LA Shooting

February 1, 2017 5:05 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, Homicide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police Wednesday searched for a gunman who fatally shot two people in South Los Angeles.

The deadly shooting was reported shortly before midnight in the 900 block of West 74th Street.

Upon their arrival, authorities located two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced the victims dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

A description of the suspect has not been provided.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

