Gunman Wanted In Connection With Deadly South LA Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police Wednesday searched for a gunman who fatally shot two people in South Los Angeles.
The deadly shooting was reported shortly before midnight in the 900 block of West 74th Street.
Upon their arrival, authorities located two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Paramedics pronounced the victims dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.
A description of the suspect has not been provided.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
