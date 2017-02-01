Search Continues For Hit-And-Run Driver That Left Pedestrian Seriously Injured

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run suspect that seriously injured a 50-year-old male pedestrian Tuesday evening.
Around 10:50 p.m. in Hollywood, the victim was crossing the street, northbound on Santa Monica Boulevard when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Santa Monica slammed into the man.
The suspect vehicle is possibly a Ford F150, dark in color. The vehicle fled the scene and did not render aid to the victim as required by law.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.
Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact LAPD West Traffic Division, Detective Velasco at (213) 473 -0238 or (213) 473-0234.