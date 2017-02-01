Public’s Help Sought To Locate 58-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Santa Clarita

February 1, 2017 4:50 AM
Filed Under: Missing Man, Missing Person

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 58-year-old man who has been reported missing in Santa Clarita.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, William Cierzan was last seen Thursday at his home in Valencia.

Cierzan spoke with his wife that afternoon, but when she returned home from work, he was gone.

Cierzan’s truck was parked outside their home. His wallet, keys and jacket were left inside the vehicle.

Neighbors described Cierzan as a kind person who worked at Magic Mountain.

His disappearance remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia