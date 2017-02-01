Report: San Diego Interested In Raiders If Vegas Deal Falls Through

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — San Diego is reportedly interested in bringing the Oakland Raiders to town if the team cannot complete a deal to move to Las Vegas.

Yes, the city that last month lost the Chargers to Los Angeles, is interested in getting back in business with the NFL.

After news broke this week that a deal to build an NFL stadium in Las Vegas is in jeopardy, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer told an NFL official Tuesday that the city is still interested in hosting an NFL team, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

A San Diego councilman previously told Fox Sports’ Mark Willard on Jan. 12 — the same day the Chargers announced their move to Los Angeles — that the city would be interested in the Raiders “if that Vegas deal falls through.”

Councilman Scott Sherman when asked if he'll call the Raiders:

"Sure. If that Vegas deal falls through, they could own California here." — Mark Willard (@Mark_T_Willard) January 12, 2017

Still, any plan to bring the Raiders to San Diego would be met by several roadblocks.

Among them, Davis still apparently sees Las Vegas as his team’s ideal destination. Also, a group led by Raiders legend Ronnie Lott is working to keep the team in the East Bay.

What’s more, the NFL would likely insist on the construction of a new stadium in San Diego before a new team could move there. Disagreements over how such a stadium would be financed, and where it would be built, eventually led to the Chargers’ departure from the city.

“For any team to relocated to San Diego, we’re going to have to find a stadium solution,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Wednesday.

Is San Diego a possibility if LV falls through?

Goodell: "For any team to relocate to SD, we're going to have to find a stadium solution" — Mark Willard (@Mark_T_Willard) February 1, 2017

Still, as fresh doubts surround the Las Vegas stadium deal, San Diego football fans now have their first glimmer of hope that the NFL could return to their city.

The Raiders’ plan to relocate to Las Vegas would need approval from 24 of 32 NFL team owners. That vote is expected during league meetings in March in Phoenix.