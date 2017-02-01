Police: Man Drugs, Assaults 2 Teens In Ontario

ONTARIO (CBSLA.com) – A man is under arrest, suspected of sexually assaulting two 17-year-old girls at a community pool in Ontario Tuesday, police say.
According to Ontario police, 36-year-old Cephas Hendricks Jr. drugged the water of the victims and then sexually assaulted them when they became disoriented.
The incident took place after 3 p.m. at 3800 E. Riverside Dr. in the Eden Glen Community where Hendricks resides. Police said Hendricks gave the victims access to the pool and then offered them alcohol.
When they asked for water instead, he went to his home and returned with two bottles. The girls drank from the bottles and then lost consciousness. One of the victims told investigators that, as she was going in and out of consciousness, she witnessed Hendricks sexually assaulting her friend.
The girls eventually awoke, found themselves partially undressed and ran from the area, police said.
Following an investigation, Hendricks was arrested Wednesday on charges of lewd acts with a minor and sexual assault. Hendricks told police he previously resided in Rialto and Rancho Cucamonga. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on $750,000 bail.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information should call Ontario police Detective Craig Pefferle at 909-395-2754, or WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME.