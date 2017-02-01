Suspects Wanted For Stealing 3-Month-Old Husky From Panorama City Home

February 1, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Burglary, Dog Stolen

PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA.com) — Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate two suspects who stole a 3-month-old Husky from a home in Panorama City.

According to detectives, the burglary took place shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday at a home located in the 9000 block of Tobias Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspects kicked in the front door, entered the residence, took Lucy and fled from the area on foot.

Authorities described one of the suspects as a Hispanic man believed to be around 24 years old who stands 5-foot-7 tall. He was last seen wearing a cream colored baseball hat, a buttoned up shirt and creamed colored pants.

The second suspect is a Hispanic woman believed to be around 18 years old who stands 5-feet tall. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at (818) 838-9810.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia