Ollie The Bobcat Turns Up On Twitter To Celebrate Zoo Escape

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The National Zoo may have suspended its search for a bobcat that escaped from its enclosure, but it didn’t take long for her to start tweeting.

Zoo officials say the female bobcat known as Ollie was found to be missing on Monday morning and is likely to be roaming the area directly surrounding the zoo known as Rock Creek Park, which is home to rats, squirrels, mice, chipmunks and small birds, all of which could be prey for a bobcat.

But it turns out Ollie is celebrating her escape through a parody account on social media.

Starting the suspended search celebration off right. (It's five o'clock somewhere.) pic.twitter.com/t5MnTmHdvm — Ollie the Bobcat (@OllieBobcat) February 1, 2017

The @OllieBobcat account had over 1,000 followers as of Wednesday after posting its first tweet two days prior on Jan. 30, when officials first warned of the bobcat’s escape.

Since then, she’s been posting her adventures on social media, including a night of “Netflix and chill” and even trying to land tickets to a Washington Wizards game.

Gonna make it an early night. Just me and some Netflix. I hear Stranger Things is pretty good. I'll watch the first episode before bed. — Ollie the Bobcat (@OllieBobcat) February 1, 2017

.@WashWizards Any tickets for tonight's game that you might be willing to give to a cool bobcat? I hear this John Wall kid is pretty good. — Ollie the Bobcat (@OllieBobcat) January 31, 2017

Craig Saffoe, the zoo’s curator of great cats, told reporters Wednesday that the zoo doesn’t have the staff to continue canvassing neighborhoods for Ollie. He encouraged residents to keep calling the zoo if they spot the bobcat and says the zoo will continue to respond to credible tips.

We have not found Ollie yet. There were no sightings overnight. If you do spot her please call 202-633-7362. — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) February 1, 2017

Bobcats are native to much of North America, including the greater Washington area, and zoo officials say Ollie is likely to thrive in the wild.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)