Nestle USA Moving Headquarters, 700 Jobs From Glendale To Virginia

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com/AP) — Chocolate maker Nestle is moving its U.S. headquarters from Glendale to Virginia.
Nestle USA, a subsidiary of Swiss-based Nestle S.A., was expected to formally announce the move Wednesday in Rosslyn, Virginia, with Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
Nestle USA is currently based in downtown Glendale, where it has been since the late 1980s.
The company will reportedly move into an office building at 1812 N. Moore St., which has sat vacant since construction finished nearly four years ago and is the tallest building in the D.C. region.
It will occupy up to 10 floors, one source said, and bring at least 700 employees, although reports have varied on the actual number of employees affected.
The Rosslyn area has suffered from a slowdown in federal job growth and McAuliffe has been working to diversify northern Virginia’s job base.
Nestle USA said the move brings its headquarters closer to its customers. The company said 85 percent of its top customers and 75 percent of its factories are in the eastern U.S.
