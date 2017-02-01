Mother, Son Killed In Irvine Double-Shooting Identified

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) – A man shot and killed his mother and brother at a home in Irvine Tuesday afternoon, police say.
The Orange County Coroner identified the victims Wednesday as Gloria Pillay, 58, and Arlyn Pillay, 35. They are the mother and brother of the suspect, 37-year-old Nolan Pillay, Irvine police said.
The shooting occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday at a home in a cul-de-sac in the 1400 block of Crystal Circle. Officers arrived to find the victims dead at the scene.
Nolan Pillay was arrested at the scene, police said. A motive in the shooting was not confirmed.
Immediately following the shooting, nearby Greentree Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Irvine police at 949-724-7244.