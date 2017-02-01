Manhunt Continues For Riverside Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend In San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — Christian Jacinto, 39, is on the run, He’s suspected of shooting his girlfriend more than once in the torso, killing her.

“Indications are that that relationship had ended recently and the suspect possibly had issues with that,” says Lt. Mike Madden with the San Bernardino Police Department.

A tow truck driver stopped to help her — she collapsed in front of her home — but her wounds were too severe. Her killing was described as an execution.

The victim has been identified as Sophia Darlene Vasquez Rubin, 31.

Police said the shooting took place just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They responded to a 911 call that said there was a shooting in the area of the 3600 block of Mt. View Lane.

“We do believe there is a strong likely that he is still armed and considered to be dangerous,” Madden said.

Police say Jacinto took off, possibly to his apartment in Riverside.

SWAT surrounded the complex and found Jacinto’s white newer BMW — but he was nowhere to be found.

“I don’t know what could’ve set him off to do something like this if he done I don’t know but this is a total shock to us,” said a neighbor.

Jacinto’s neighbors told KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz that the crime sounds nothing like Jacinto.

Said one neighbor, “He ain’t no bad. He seems like a good-hearted guy that works everyday. So it might just be a relationship issue, I guess, you know.”

Jacinto has been arrested in the past but police wouldn’t say for what.

Tonight there’s a warrant out for his arrest.