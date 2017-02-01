Couple Goes To GoFundMe Trying To Recoup Money They Lost After Adoption Agency Filed For Bankruptcy

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A Long Beach couple who have spent more than three years trying to conceive, decided to adopt.

After raising more than $20,000 to put towards the costs, fees and money paid to an adoption agency, Lizzie Espinosa Ortiz and her husband Luis, find themselves back to square one after the agency filed for bankruptcy.

The couple spoke to CBS2’s Rachel Kim about their ordeal.

When Liz and Luis Ortiz got married three years ago, they had Luis’ son, but knew they wanted a child of their own. They had trouble getting pregnant and even tried IVF — twice. But the couple eventually turned to the Independent Adoption Center last July to make their family complete.

“We became live in August and we were just excited at that point because any day someone could contact us. We were contacted just after a week after that by a woman who was having twins,” Liz says.

The Ortiz’s decided two babies would be too much, so they waited. Through December, their counselor gave them encouraging news. But their adoption journey came to an abrupt end Monday with an email.

“There was no signs of anything that would’ve worried me,” Liz says.

The IAC told clients that because of a changing adoption climate, “It is with deep sadness that we write to inform you that the IAC is declaring Chapter 7 bankruptcy and will be closing permanently effective immediately. We have come to the conclusion that immediate closure is our only option.”

“I froze, I was at work, I didn’t know what to do, I called him, he was shocked. We had just started the process and I always dreamed of being a younger mom,” Liz said.

Liz and Luis were heartbroken and shocked that their hopes, dreams and the $20,000 they invested were gone. The IAC told clients to file a proof of claim for refunds but attorneys told the couple it’s unlikely they’ll ever see the money.

“It’s not fair to us, it’s not fair to the families who have sacrificed so much and are getting put through this.” Liz said.

For now, this couple is getting support from the many other couples across the country going through the same thing. They haven’t lost hope.

“I believe that our baby is out there. It’s just so discouraging now to know we have to start from rock bottom,” Liz said.

For more on the couple and a link to their GoFundMe page, click here.