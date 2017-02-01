3 Boutique Shops Vandalized In West Hollywood

February 1, 2017 5:13 AM
Filed Under: Burglaries

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Three boutique stores were vandalized in West Hollywood overnight, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to Melrose Place for report of an active burglary alarm.

Upon their arrival, authorities learned three boutique stores had their front glass doors and windows smashed in.

At this time, it remains unclear if the burglars stole anything from the stores.

CBS2’s Mark Dunn reported the incident caused thousands of dollars in damages.

No suspect description has been provided.

