Best Places To See Indie Rock Music In Los Angeles

The Los Angeles music concert scene is lit with indie faves these days. Local music fans love to seek out “who’s next” in the music industry, and tend to flock to the clubs showcasing the up and comers. Concert-goers have quite the opportunity in L.A. While there are an abundance of music clubs, the most popular ones feature awesome line-ups, surprise musical guests, a solid bar and a brilliant intimate setting. Many of the best clubs in town utilize its social media avenues to announce band debuts, special promo nights and more.



The El Rey Theatre

5515 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 936-6400

www.theelrey.com 5515 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90026(323) 936-6400 Built in 1936, the El Rey Theatre is a registered historic cultural monument where Angelenos meet up for live music performances. The art deco theater is located in the Miracle Mile area of Los Angeles and features a fully equipped stage and VIP balcony lounge (and beautiful sweeping staircases). All ages are welcome to attend shows here as well. The Theatre showcases a wide range of indie performers including soul/blues/R&B singer songwriter Martin Sexton, The Frights, surf-punk trio band, hip hop artist Isaiah Rashad McClain, and English singer/songwriter/musician/composer Thomas Oliver “Tom” Chaplin. El Rey also features main-streamers like LeAnn Rimes and Daya.



The Echo & Echoplex

1822 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(213) 413-8200

www.theecho.com 1822 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90026(213) 413-8200 Located in Echo Park, The Echo and Echoplex offer some of the best live music experiences in Los Angeles. Fans can rock out to established artists and in-the-moment indie bands from near and far. What draws the crowds to both venues is that new bands debut on The Echo/Echoplex stages often, so you’re likely to discover new talent here. True music fans line up for Monday Night Residency (no cover) to see hot new artists and music. When bands aren’t performing, the venue hosts themed dance nights, including reggae, hip hop, LGBT and funk nights. Beck, Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, LCD Soundsystem have performed here as well as many others. And, just recently The Rolling Stones have graced the Echoplex stage. Related: Best Swing Dance Clubs



Teragram Ballroom

1234 West 7th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 689-9100

www.teragramballroom.com 1234 West 7th St.Los Angeles, CA 90017(213) 689-9100 The intimate concert setting at Teragram Ballroom offers exceptional acoustics and can’t miss views of the stage from wherever you are in this club. Amazing smaller indie bands like Shy Girls, Plaid & The Bee and The Griswolds have lit up the stage here. While most of the shows at Teragram Ballroom are open to 18-year-old fans and older, some shows are for 21-years-of-age and up, and some are for 16+. Make sure to double check the online show page to confirm. Be sure to stop by Cafe Teragram during the show (full hours including brunch listed on website) for something delicious to eat (grilled cheese for sure) and to imbibe – all while taking in the awesome music.



The Hotel Cafe

1623 1/2 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 461-2040

www.hotelcafe.com 1623 1/2 N. Cahuenga Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 461-2040 Two stages, lots of great acoustics and a full range of indie performers and bands make The Hotel Cafe a number one destination for live music. It’s the perfect place to catch who’s up and coming in the music world, and this venue is often the scene of surprise performances by top acts. Shows have an intimate vibe with few tables and seating, but when you are listening to music here standing room only is the right feel. Singer/songwriters such as Asaf Avidan, Abby (Posner) and the Myth, Liz Longley and Brian Dunne, Bjorn and the Sun, Moby and recently John Mayer have been known to show up and test new music as well. The club is 21 and older. Related: Best Nightlife Spots For The Under 21 Crowd In Los Angeles



Hi Hat

5043 York Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90042

(323) 761-0486

www.hihat.la 5043 York Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90042(323) 761-0486 Indie bands seek out the stage at Hi Hat in Highland Park because this spot is great for offering fans a spot for new music. This newer music venue, where you can check out great up-and-comers in the music world, is also a bar for hanging out. You can grab a bite to eat (the menu is simple: crispy potato tacos, fried pickled cauliflower, burgers and chicken tenders), sip a drink from the bar and kick back to live music. Recent performances have included Knower (LA electronic funk-pop duo), wait what (from SF) and Strawberry Girls (instrumental trio from Cali).

By Sheryl Craig