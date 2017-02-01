Best Lingerie Boutiques In OC For Valentine’s Day Gifts

By Gary Schwind

Valentine’s Day is a day when a lot of couples want to do something especially romantic. While the Valentine’s Day dinner is an important thing, just as important is the intimate activities that might be enjoyed on Valentine’s Day. If you’re looking for an outfit (or something else to spice up your day) to make your Valentine’s Day more memorable, try these lingerie boutiques.

Lotions & Lace

743 Baker St., Suite A

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 429-1911

http://www.lotionsnlace.com

Lotions & Lace is a great place whether you’re shopping for a man or woman for Valentine’s Day. You’ll find a good selection of both sexy costumes and lingerie (including plus sizes) for women. You’ll also find a variety of toys, oils, and supplements that are sure to spice up your Valentine’s Day activities. This place also has DVDs if that’s how you want to warm up with your partner.

Wicked Chamber

1959 Harbor Blvd.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 631-5616

http://www.facebook.com/pages/wicked-chamber

Wicked Chamber is probably the most spacious lingerie boutique you’ll find, so you might want to allow yourself some time to browse. This place is spread across two stories right by The Triangle in Costa Mesa. You’ll find everything you need for an out fit here – from corsets to wigs and shoes. In addition to lingerie and costumes for women, this place also features costumes for men. You’ll also find adult toys here to make your Valentine’s Day as wild as you want it.

FunkyPair

14632 Beach Blvd.

Westminster, CA 92683

(714) 786-8055

http://www.funkypair.com

If you’re looking particularly for sexy shoes, this is a great place to start. You’ll find a variety of heels – some as high as eight inches – that will be perfect for a sexy outfit. While you’re looking for shoes, you probably also want to have a look at the selection of hosiery here. This place has a great variety of costumes (for both women and men) as well as lingerie that you are sure to love. While this store doesn’t have adult toys, it does have accessories like pasties that will complete your sexy outfit.

Intimate Basics

3720 W. McFadden Ave.

Santa Ana, CA 92704

(714) 418-1179

http://www.yelp.com/biz/intimate-basics-santa-ana

Intimate Basics is one of those unexpected gems. Given the location in a shopping center, you wouldn’t necessarily expect a store with with all the things you want to be sexy. However, that’s exactly what you’ll find here. The store is spacious, and the lingerie is reasonably priced. You’ll also find masquerade masks, wigs, and costumes here as well as accessories like false eyelashes. You’ll definitely be able to find something here for Valentine’s Day – and at a fraction of the price of other retailers.

Passion City

17831 Beach Blvd.

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

(714) 596-4060

http://www.passioncityadult.com

This is definitely a place to visit if you want some sexy clothing for Valentine’s Day. There are more than enough options whether you are looking for lingerie or costumes. That is only a small part of the picture here though. This place also has a big selection of toys that you might want to use to spice up the boudoir. If that weren’t enough, this store also boasts a selection of lotions and oils that are sure to heat up your Valentine’s Day.

