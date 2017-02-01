Best Bagels And Lox In OC

By Leilani Allmon

Bagels and lox are a classic combination. For the sake of convenience, some might keep a lox cream cheese spread at home. This can be quickly spread onto a bagel in one swift step. It saves a person the trouble of a two step process: 1. Applying the cream cheese, and 2. Laying down the lox. However, if you’re going out to enjoy a bagel, someone else can prepare your bagel for you. So long as you’re paying for the convenience of having someone else prepare your bagel, why not get the actual salmon fillet topping layered above the cream cheese?

Bagelmania Coffee House

8861 Adams Ave.

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

(714) 965-5637

www.bagelmaniacoffeehouse.com

Enjoy Nova lox on your bagel at this coffee house. For those who don’t know why Nova lox has the word “nova” in it, there is a simple explanation. It has nothing to do with a supernova. Nova lox is so named because the salmon comes from Nova Scotia. Besides the Nova lox, your bagel also comes with cream cheese, red onion, tomato, and a pickle.

Our City Bagelry

1225 E. Yorba Linda Blvd.

Placentia, CA 92870

(714) 572-0220

www.ourcitybagelry.com

This venue is another one that offers Nova lox as a topping. A bagel with cuts of lox on it is more than twice the price of a bagel with a lox spread. But a bagel with lox is like a full meal. It has the same toppings as the Nova lox bagel from Bagelmania. They also throw in some capers to boot.

Shirley’s Bagels

270 E. 17th St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 645-7877

www.shirleysbagels.com

Shirley’s has an array of bagels, cream cheese flavors, and toppings. Breakfast bagels, though referred to as breakfast food, is served all day. In terms of bagels and lox, there is a Lox and Egg breakfast bagel. It is served with a cucumber and chives cream cheese spread. There is also a bagel sandwich option that includes lox. The bagel sandwich includes Nova lox, cream cheese, capers, red onions, and your choice of bagel. A pickle and bagel chips are included.

Benjies

1828 N. Tustin Ave.

Santa Ana, CA 92705

(714) 541-6263

www.benjiesdeli.com

This restaurant has a couple of options for bagels and lox fans. One is the Bagel Brunch, which is designed to serve three or more people. It costs $39.99, and it includes lox and white fish (among other bagel toppings). The other option is the Smoked Fish Platter, which is meant to serve one or more people. It also offers lox and white fish as toppings. You can order a combination of the two fishes or just one. The cost is $21.99.

Related: Top Restaurants That Opened In Orange County In 2016

Boardwalk Bagels

6964 Katella Ave.

Cypress, CA 90630

(714) 379-7268

www.boardwalkbagels.com

This small café in Cypress has a diverse menu, despite the fact that it advertises the bagels. But if we just examine the bagel part of the menu, there are many options. Besides buying bagel packages, there are also bagels and schmears and bagel breakfast sandwiches for sale. In the “bagel and schmear” section, there is a lox spread available to go with your bagel. In the “breakfast sandwich” portion of the menu, there is a bagel and lox sandwich. When you think about it, lox is basically a sandwich meat that has become associated with bagels.

Related: Best Restaurants In Orange County Right Now (January 2017)