Authorities Search For Man Accused Of Groping 2 Women At Fullerton College

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Wednesday were searching for a man accused of groping two women on the campus of Fullerton College.
The crimes occurred within a few minutes of one another about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday on a walkway that connects the 1100 and 1300 buildings with the 100 and 300 buildings, according to a statement posted on the college’s website.
“Two female students reported that an unknown male suspect groped them in their crotch,” the statement said.
The suspect was described as a possibly Asian man in his mid-20s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and a cropped beard.
He wore a plaid shirt and light blue jeans, and was last seen leaving campus and running toward Lemon Street.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Fullerton College Campus Safety Department at (714) 992-7777.
