Woman Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries In Apparently Drunken Crash Into CHP Patrol Car

January 31, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: CHP, DUI, Patrol Car Crash

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — A California Highway Patrol officer is recovering Tuesday after his patrol car was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver as he helped a motorist on the freeway.

The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Monday on the southbound Orange (55) Freeway south of Lincoln Avenue, CHP Officer Monica Posada said.

The officer had pulled onto the right shoulder to assist a motorist whose vehicle was disabled and was seated in the patrol car when it was struck by a 2006 Honda driven by Christy Demetriades, a 39-year-old Costa Mesa woman, Posada said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Honda was going about 65 mph when the crash occurred, she said.

The officer suffered “minor to moderate” injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Demetriades, who suffered “major” injuries in the crash, was taken to a hospital and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Posada said.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia