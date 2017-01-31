Woman Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries In Apparently Drunken Crash Into CHP Patrol Car

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — A California Highway Patrol officer is recovering Tuesday after his patrol car was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver as he helped a motorist on the freeway.

The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Monday on the southbound Orange (55) Freeway south of Lincoln Avenue, CHP Officer Monica Posada said.

The officer had pulled onto the right shoulder to assist a motorist whose vehicle was disabled and was seated in the patrol car when it was struck by a 2006 Honda driven by Christy Demetriades, a 39-year-old Costa Mesa woman, Posada said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Honda was going about 65 mph when the crash occurred, she said.

The officer suffered “minor to moderate” injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Demetriades, who suffered “major” injuries in the crash, was taken to a hospital and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Posada said.

