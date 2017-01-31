Valencia Man Disappears Under Bizarre Circumstances

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are continuing their search for a 58-year-old man who disappeared last week from his home in the Santa Clarita Valley neighborhood of Valencia without a trace.
Will Cierzan went missing Jan. 26. His wife of 28 years, Linda Cierzan, told KCAL9 Tuesday that when she spoke to him that afternoon, he told her that dinner was ready. When she arrived home from work, she found his truck parked outside. His wallet, keys and jacket were in the home, but Cierzan was nowhere to be found.
Linda added that her husband has never gone missing before. Cierzan works at Six Flags Magic Mountain, but had the day off.
Video from a neighbor’s security camera shows no sign of Cierzan. However, the footage showed an SUV backing up to the home late that afternoon. Fifteen minutes later, the SUV leaves. It was not clear what, if anything, was loaded into the SUV or who was driving it.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Monterey Park to provide updates on the case.