Top Bands To See This Year At Coachella 2017

There’s little doubt that Coachella has become the premier concert festival to attend. In fact, almost 100,000 people per day attend this annual music and cultural festival which came on to the scene in 1999 and has steadily become the show to attend for those who love music and also just want to show off their hipster gear. Officially dubbed the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, many come strictly for the music and overlook the art. Can you blame them? With so many great artists each year, it’s no wonder that tickets sell out to this two weekend event within minutes.

Headliners



Radiohead Since the 90’s, Radiohead has proven over and over that they can continually stay relevant. From their begionnings with hits off their Pablo Honey album to songs like “The Bends,” “Fake Plastic Trees,” “Street Spirit,” and more from the album The Bends, as well as countless other albums, Coachella will be blessed by Thom Yorke and the rest of this English alternative rock band.



Beyonce If there’s one thing you can say about Beyonce, it is that she more than lives up to the hype. Where Coachella once was a festival for rock bands, it has quickly transformed by offering rap, pop and all types of music. Known throughout the world, this 5 time Grammy Award winner and Destiny’s Child alum seduces the crowd with her incredible stage presence, booming and soulful voice and songs that cannot be topped. Expect to hear hits like “Halo,” “Crazy In Love,” “Run the World,” and songs from her newest album, Daddy Lessons. She’s one of the top headliners festival-goers will be descending upon the Polo Grounds for.



Kendrick Lamar Rapper Kendrick Lamar will be lighting up the stage as the headliner on Sunday for both of Coachella’s weekends. The highly popular hip hop star from right here in Compton will have some of his home-town fans to represent him, too.

Bands You Won’t Want To Miss Seeing



Bishop Briggs Bishop Briggs has officially made it to the national stage. With her hit single “River,” and other catchy tunes like “Pray,” Briggs and band members Ian Scott, Mark Jackson and drummer Nik Hughes have been quite busy touring the globe since 2015. With Briggs’ infectious stage presence, a voice that will blow you away, and and shows full of songs that will have you wanting to hear more, the band has proven to be the real deal. In 2016, they opened for Coldplay, Kaleo and other top acts and have hit the late night circuit, too, with appearances on Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and others. But, 2017 promises to be an even bigger year, as Bishop Briggs will be a main performer at this year’s Coachella festival. Aside from a two-weekend stint at Coachella, Briggs will be hitting the band playing the festival circuit throughout 2017, with gigs scheduled at BottleRock in Napa, as well as cities like New York at the Bowery Ballroom, in Nashville, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Seattle, Kansas City, Dallas, Austin, and many more.



The Head And The Heart Since their self titled album became an instant hit in 2009/2010, The Head And The Heart have been busy touring the globe in support of their indie folk tunes. A rarity in the industry, the band took off almost immediately with their soulful hits. The band, who came together through a series of open-mic nights in Seattle, have become a worldwide sensation since then and songs like “Rivers and Roads,” “Lost In My Mind,” “Down In The Valley,” and “Let’s Be Still” have made this band of 6 members in constant demand. This isn’t their first time playing Coachella, though. Expect to hear songs from their latest album “Signs of Light,” as well as from past popular albums.



The XX The XX needs no introduction. The English band, with their moody tunes, formed in 2005 and really took off in 2009 with their self titled album. Made up of Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie ‘xx’ Smith, the band recently released their third full length album “I See You,” which boasts hits like “On Hold.” But, don’t expect the soulful Romy to just sing hits from the new album. Fans will undoubtedly get a taste of hits from the past like “Intro,” “Angels,” “Fiction,” “Sunset,” Islands” and many others.



Bastille A favorite of the festival season, Bastille will be a major draw for fans coming to Coachella this year.



Bon Iver Justin Vernon and his band, Bon Iver, are no strangers to Coachella. In fact, they’ve played the festival a few times. Since their foundation in 2007 by Vernon, Bon Iver has consistently been putting out hit after hit. The indie-folk band, who began their illustrious career off of their first album For Emma, Forever Ago have proven to be worth the time spent waiting for them to take the stage. Enjoy hits from their older albums, like “Skinny Love,” “Holocene,” “For Emma, “Perth” and “Towers” while also being introduced to hits from their newest album 22, A Million. One thing’s for sure: you won’t be disappointed after hearing Vernon sing his soulful tunes.



Lorde Lorde is not a new act, but her hit song “Royals” surely made an impact. The Auckland born singer isn’t promoting a new album, but be sure to catch the act which will feature top hits. The British indie band led by Dan Smith, Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Chris Wood are always a great bet to warm the crowd up on a fiery hot afternoon.



Broods Broods might not have the star power that some of the larger acts do at Coachella, but this New Zealand duo pumps out electropop and indie pop that with beautiful vocal talent. Their latest album “Conscious” features hits like “We Had Everything,” and “Heartlines,” while some of their past albums feature hits like “Bridges.” This is one band not to be missed.



Porter Robinson & Madeon Dance your heart out to the tunes from Porter Robinson this year at Coachella. Porter Robinson, the American DJ, record producer, and musician from North Carolina is just 24, but he’s already made his mark with dance hits like “Shelter,” “Sad Machine,” “Divinity” and others. Expect Robinson at the always dance-friendly Sahara tent.



Warpaint Warpaint are certainly no strangers to the festival scene. The band, which hails from right her in Los Angeles, is an indie-rock all female act, which has been putting out albums since 2009. They have been one of L.A.’s best live bands over the years and have proved they’re ready to take the next step in their musical careers by headlining The Fonda and other legendary venues.