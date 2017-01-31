Toddler Found Wandering Streets Of Van Nuys

January 31, 2017 7:29 PM

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) – Police have located the mother of a little girl who was found alone in the streets of Van Nuys Tuesday evening.

According to Los Angeles police, the 2-year-old girl was found wandering the 7200 block of Kester Avenue, near Sherman Way. She was in diapers and appeared to only speak Spanish.

Police held a news conference at 8 p.m. to get the public’s help in finding the girl’s parents. At 8:45 p.m., police reported that the girl’s mother had been located. It was not clear how she initially got lost.

