Silfverberg Scores Twice As Ducks Down Avalanche, 5-1

ANAHEIM (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg scored two goals, John Gibson made 28 saves and the Anaheim Ducks wrapped up a three-game season sweep of the struggling Colorado Avalanche with a 5-1 victory Tuesday night.
Rickard Rakell, Korbinian Holzer and Cam Fowler each added a goal for the Ducks, who moved ahead of Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division by picking up at least one point for the 16th time in their last 18 games.
Mikko Rantanen scored and Calvin Pickard stopped 26 shots for the Avalanche, who have lost eight consecutive games and 24 of 28.
After Nathan MacKinnon nearly tied the game early in the third period, putting his own rebound just wide of Gibson, the Ducks broke the other way and Silfverberg scored his 15th of the season. It was Silfverberg’s third multi-goal game this season.
