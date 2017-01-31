San Francisco Sues Trump Over His ‘Sanctuary City’ Order

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSLA.com/AP) — San Francisco is suing President Donald Trump, claiming an executive order over immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities” is unconstitutional and a severe invasion of the city’s sovereignty.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Trump is trying to coerce local authorities into abandoning sanctuary city laws and policies, which San Francisco has adopted.

So-called sanctuary cities grant protections to undocumented immigrants, declining to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The president signed an order last week to withdraw funding from such sanctuary cities. It didn’t specify what kind of money could be pulled.

San Francisco receives about $1.2 billion a year in federal funding.

The suit argues that the city is safer when all people, including those in the country illegally, feel safe reporting crimes.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera says the order violates state’s rights as well as the rule of law.

Santa Ana Councilman Sal Tinajero last week also blasted the president’s order. The Santa Ana City Council voted for the city to become a sanctuary city earlier this month.

“I think it’s a slap in the face to the people of Santa Ana, quite frankly,” he said of the order.

The California state Senate is meanwhile considering a bill that would enact a statewide immigrant “sanctuary.”

